Human tries recreating Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene with pet hamster. Then this happens

If you are a Disney fan, there is a possibility you have watched the 1955 film Lady and the Tramp. A video posted on Instagram is reminding people of the movie and also making them chuckle. The video shows an unexpected and hilarious twist in a human’s attempt to recreate one of the iconic scenes from the animated film with their pet hamster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the film, Lady, a golden cocker spaniel, becomes friends and eventually falls for a mongrel named Tramp. In one of the scenes, possibly the most famous one of this timeless story, they share a plate of spaghetti and slurp a single noodle.

In the pet-related video shared on Instagram, the human is seen sharing a single noodle with their pet hamster. However, instead of their expected result like shown in the film, the video ends with the animal snatching the spaghetto from her pet parent.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared about 18 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Lol she snatched the hell out of that noodle,” joked an Instagram user. “So funny! Very cute. You shouldn’t hog all of the noodle!,” wrote another. “That’s cute,” shared a third.