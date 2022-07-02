Human wasn’t sure about pet cat liking new kitten. Video shows what happened next

There are videos online that showcase lovely bonds between pet animals. Those are the videos that are always heartwarming to watch. However, the clips that show how those animals ended up being friends or how they met for the first time are even more delightful to watch. This video posted on Reddit captures such a moment when a cat was introduced to a kitten for the first time. Not just that, the video also showcases how their relationship flourished after that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Reddit with a simple yet sweet caption. “That’s a good big brother,” it reads. The clip opens to show a man introducing a tiny kitten to his pet cat. Text insert on video also explains how the human was apprehensive about the two pets meeting. The rest of the video captures how they grow up to be friends and even become inseparable.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on June 28 and since being posted, it has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, the video has garnered more than 69,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The wholesome clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is so cute,” posted a Reddit user. “Damn it! Someone must have put water in my eyes or something. They are all wet and blurry,” shared another. “Those big wondrous eyes with the initial few sniffs, what a sweetheart!” expressed a third. “When we adopted a kitten, we were unsure whether to get one of her siblings too. A month later we did and it's the best decision we made, they're always together and we couldn't imagine being without either of them,” commented a fourth. “Wholesome!!!! I have the same with my two cats Romeo and Mickey. Romeo is the big brother of Mickey, and by pure coincidence next week we're getting them a sister, Coco!” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}