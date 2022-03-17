Human’s morning routine includes doing this for their cat. Watch

Cute cat videos are something that almost everyone loves to watch. Are you someone who also falls in that category? Then here is a video that may interest you. This clip shows how a human’s morning routine includes doing a special thing for their cat.

Shared on Reddit, the video is absolutely amazing to watch. The clip is posted along with a one liner caption that reads, “Mother, I require animation.” The video opens to show a text that explains what is shown in the clip. “My morning routine consists of my cat waiting for me to turn on her cartoons,” it reads.

The video shows a cat peeking from behind the door inside a room. The clip then changes to show another shot of the kitty watching cartoon, playing on a television, with utmost attention.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 19 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 99,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also accumulated various comments.

“She is seriously paying attention to them. Lol, I love it,” wrote a Reddit user. “My dog is like this! Gets proper into whatever we're watching, doesn't take her eyes off it. She has however stolen my cuddle spot with my husband,” posted a pet parent. “I’ll have to see what mine likes. Thanks for posting. Didn’t even think of this,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?