Home / Trending / Human’s sneeze wakes up cats, their reactions will leave you laughing. Watch

Human’s sneeze wakes up cats, their reactions will leave you laughing. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 22, 2022 08:25 AM IST

This video shared on Instagram shows what happens when a human accidentally wakes up their cats while sneezing.

This is how the cats react when the human wakes them up after sneezing.(Instagram/@dani_lane)
This is how the cats react when the human wakes them up after sneezing.(Instagram/@dani_lane)
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are someone who loves watching pet videos on the Internet, you may have seen videos that show the cats or dogs waking up their humans whenever they want. However, what happens when the tables are turned and the humans end up waking their pets unexpectedly. Such an incident is captured in this video which has left people chuckling. Chances are, the video will tickle your funny bone too.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user Dani Reumont. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Insta page. “No Ron, you’re not,” they jokingly wrote.

The video opens to show two cats sleeping on a bed. Within moments, the quiet background is disturbed when a person, not in the frame, sneezes. It is to that sound that the cats get startled and wake up. It is the looks that they give after the incident which has now left people laughing.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 39,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Do not disturb,” expressed an Instagram user. “Hahahahahaha no sneezing within 20 feet of the cats!,” commented another. “One of my baby cats does the same hahaha. Now I always apologise after sneezing, even when I'm not at home,” posted a third. “Oh man, that one in front looks so done with all this,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat viral video its viral viral + 2 more
cat viral video its viral viral + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out