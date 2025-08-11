‘Humara aashirwad hai’: Indian family’s sweet encounter with biker couple in Switzerland melts millions of hearts

A biker embarking on an extraordinary journey from Delhi to London with his wife shared a heartwarming moment from Switzerland that struck a chord with Indians worldwide. Auto enthusiast and travel content creator Prateek Chaturvedi, who is riding across 24 countries with his wife Shikha, posted a video on Instagram showing them taking a short break at a picturesque Swiss location. As he stood by his heavily modified bike, carefully designed to store everything needed for their long road trip, an Indian family happened to pass by. The interaction turned touching when the man noticed the tricolour on the biker's jacket. (Instagram/mysticriderprateek)

Intrigued, the man from the family struck up a conversation, visibly amazed by the customisations on Chaturvedi’s motorcycle. When the biker revealed that they were travelling through 24 countries, the man’s curiosity grew. His family gathered closer, listening intently as the biker explained that he and his wife, both IT professionals, had taken five months off work to fulfil their dream road trip.

The interaction turned especially touching when the man noticed the tricolour on Chaturvedi’s jacket. Placing his hand on it, he smiled and said, “Yeh dekh kar bahot anand hua. Humara aashirwaad hai (Seeing this filled us with joy. Our blessings are with you.” He also posed for a photograph with the couple, offering his heartfelt wishes for the journey ahead.

“Bacche log bahot accha kaam krrhe hain. Very nice. Har ek hindustani ka blessing hoga aapke saath (You kids are doing a great job. The blessings of every Indian are with you),” he added before bidding them farewell.

“His reaction on seeing the Indian National Flag was priceless & his love & support made our day,” the biker wrote.

The video has since gone viral, racking up more than two million likes on Instagram and prompting an outpouring of emotion. “Humara ashirvad hai – ghar se door ghar mil jaata hai (You found home away from home),” wrote one user.

Another commented, “This is the appreciation and support required from elders, instead of just for celebration and growing wealth.”

A third noted, “Ye hi Indian culture aapne log dekh ke kitna khus ho gaye, especially Indian flag dekh ke hamara ashirwad hai aapke saath pure emotion. ("This is Indian culture — they became so happy seeing our people, especially after seeing the Indian flag. Our blessings are with you, pure emotion.)"