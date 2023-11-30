Hundreds of spiders crawl on tent at night, video will creep you out

A video shared on social media showing spiders outside a tent has creeped people out. Why? The video shows not one or two but hundreds of arachnids engulfing the tent. The clip is likely to send shivers down your spine. The image shows a tent covered in spiders. (Instagram/@lakeclarknps)

The National Park Service (NPS) took to Instagram to share a video of the incident that took place at Lake Clark National Park & Preserve. “If you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring them in! Wait. They’re already in. Kidding, kidding. But don’t bring them in,” NPS jokingly wrote.

They also added an explanation of what is happening in the video. “Inside a tent at night, someone shines a flashlight on the tent’s screen where hundreds of daddy longlegs crawl across the screen. There is a soft sound of the rustling of a sleeping bag. Not from spiders. We think,” they wrote.

The department also shed light on this behaviour of the spiders. “Groups of daddy longlegs sometimes form thick clusters called aggregations. This behaviour is common among these leggy creatures, but there’s no straightforward explanation for why they do it or why they chose your tent. Some researchers speculate that aggregations form for mating, humidity control, or to deter predators. One thing scientists do know is that this behaviour occurs more often in autumn when the weather is dry and days get short,” they wrote.

Take a look at this video of spiders outside a tent:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 5.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this spider video?

“They’re just trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty,” joked an Instagram user. “But like… How would you ever ever ever get out of the tent? You’d find me inside… my skeletal remains, that is,” added another. “Absolutely not. They own that tent now, I’m out,” joined a third. “Notes… 1.) Bring extra food and water for a stake out 2.) Bring a battery pack for your phone 3.) Bring a shovel to dig yourself out through the bottom of the tent,” added a fourth. “Thanks, now my friends will NEVER go camping with me,” wrote a fifth.