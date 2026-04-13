‘Hurts more than heartbreak’: Bengaluru woman loses 1BHK within hours after asking for time

A Bengaluru woman recently shared her frustration about the city’s competitive rental market after losing a house she had nearly finalised. The woman, who goes by the username @namma_rants on Instagram, posted a video describing how a fully furnished 1BHK she had liked was rented out to someone else within hours.

A Bengaluru woman said losing a rented home hurt more than anything after a deal slipped away.(Instagram/namma_rants)

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on ₹500, says ‘I even saved ₹200’)

In the video, she spoke candidly about her experience searching for a home after moving to the city. She said, “Hi everyone, I've recently started my life in Bengaluru and one thing that I've realized that hurts more than losing anybody from your life is losing a potential house.”

She went on to describe how long she had been searching for the right place. “Yes, I kid you not, after hunting a 1BHK, like a fully furnished 1BHK, for almost a month, today finally, I liked something. I was compromising on many things, but they didn't compromise on anything regarding the rent.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, despite agreeing to several conditions set by the landlord, she only asked for a short window before confirming the deal. House gone within hours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, despite agreeing to several conditions set by the landlord, she only asked for a short window before confirming the deal. House gone within hours {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The woman explained that she requested around an hour to make the final decision before paying the deposit. However, by the time she called back, the property had already been rented out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman explained that she requested around an hour to make the final decision before paying the deposit. However, by the time she called back, the property had already been rented out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She recalled the conversation with the landlord saying, “Whatever compromising had to be done, I had to do it. But I asked for just about an hour, hour and a half's time before finalizing the house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She recalled the conversation with the landlord saying, “Whatever compromising had to be done, I had to do it. But I asked for just about an hour, hour and a half's time before finalizing the house.” {{/usCountry}}

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Describing what happened next, she added, “I called the 'anna' after an hour, hour and a half, that, 'Brother, I am ready to pay the deposit' because I needed a roof, I have to live somewhere, I need a house. And then the anna goes like, 'No, the house is gone.' And I'm like, 'What? I just saw it an hour, hour and a half ago!' But he's like, 'No, no, no, it's gone. Someone else gave the deposit, so it's gone.'”

Clearly disappointed, she said the experience left her feeling heartbroken. “I cannot tell you, I mean, I've been mourning since the morning and this feeling is something that I cannot express. It is heartbreaking. And now again, from tomorrow, search for the same house. We'll find it.”

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Watch the clip here:

The video was shared with the caption: “Big boss muje hurt ho raha hai. Please help me find a fully furnished 1BHK near Garydacharpalya area.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)

Internet reacts

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The clip quickly drew attention, with several users sharing similar experiences. One user wrote, "This is so real, houses in Bengaluru vanish faster than anything." Another commented, "You blink and the flat is gone, it’s that bad right now."

Some users empathised with her frustration, with one saying, "I have been through this, it feels worse than a breakup honestly." Another added, "The struggle to find a decent 1BHK here is exhausting."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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