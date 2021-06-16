Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Husband sings ghazal for wife's birthday, daughter shares video
trending

Husband sings ghazal for wife's birthday, daughter shares video

The video of the husband singing ghazal for his wife's birthday has left people with a happy feeling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The video of the husband singing ghazal for his wife has won people over.

If you’re looking for a sweet video which will leave you with a smile, this clip of a couple shared by their daughter may just do the trick. It shows a husband singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. There is a high possibility that the sweet video will remind you of your special someone too.

Rakhi Tripathi took to Twitter to share the video of her parents. “It’s mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces,” she jokingly wrote. The video shows her father Prof V K Tripathi singing the song in a soulful voice.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 22,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Happy birthday to your Mom. Uncle has a lovely voice, aunty seems to be blushing and not making faces,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh. She is not making faces. She, on the contrary, is enjoying. Though, feeling a little shy,” expressed another.

Here's what others posted in the comments section:

What are your thoughts on this sweet video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter

Related Stories

trending

Video of elderly couple dancing their hearts out proves that age is just a number

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 11:00 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP