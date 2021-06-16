Husband sings ghazal for wife's birthday, daughter shares video

If you’re looking for a sweet video which will leave you with a smile, this clip of a couple shared by their daughter may just do the trick. It shows a husband singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. There is a high possibility that the sweet video will remind you of your special someone too.

Rakhi Tripathi took to Twitter to share the video of her parents. “It’s mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces,” she jokingly wrote. The video shows her father Prof V K Tripathi singing the song in a soulful voice.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 22,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Happy birthday to your Mom. Uncle has a lovely voice, aunty seems to be blushing and not making faces,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh. She is not making faces. She, on the contrary, is enjoying. Though, feeling a little shy,” expressed another.

Here's what others posted in the comments section:

