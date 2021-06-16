Husband sings ghazal for wife's birthday, daughter shares video

If you’re looking for a sweet video which will leave you with a smile, this clip of a couple shared by their daughter may just do the trick. It shows a husband singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. There is a high possibility that the sweet video will remind you of your special someone too.

Rakhi Tripathi took to Twitter to share the video of her parents. “It’s mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces,” she jokingly wrote. The video shows her father Prof V K Tripathi singing the song in a soulful voice.

Take a look at the video:

Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? 🙄

Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces 🤦‍♀️

These oldies I tell you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 22,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Happy birthday to your Mom. Uncle has a lovely voice, aunty seems to be blushing and not making faces,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh. She is not making faces. She, on the contrary, is enjoying. Though, feeling a little shy,” expressed another.

Here's what others posted in the comments section:

she's tapping her fingers. this is how ppl their generation express love and appreciation. uppar se all hmm nothing effects me..lol this is so cute. many happy returns of the day to your mom. may god bless you all. — reader_giggles (@reader_giggles) June 15, 2021

A very Happy Birthday to your Mom!🎉🎊 Wishing her an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, good health and prosperity✨✨💫 and a great day😊😊😊 — Rachana Mohan (@rachanamohan) June 15, 2021

Happy Birthday to Mom, she killed it with that million$ smile 💃 — Alizeh Iram (@iram_alizeh) June 15, 2021

Oh my god, your dad has such a beautiful voice and is soooo romantic. I love your mom’s expression. Despite her utter discomfort at the situation, she can’t contain a cute grin. It’s adorable. Happy Birthday to your mom! — FreedomTrail Trilha da liberdade (@FreedomSutra) June 15, 2021

What are your thoughts on this sweet video?

