Husband surprises wife with her dream car, her reaction is warming hearts online. Watch

Are you into classics? Off-road cars? Or sports cars? Whatever your preference is, you surely have at least one car that you have dreamt of buying all your life. Agree? So, how will you react if you find your dream car parked in front of you and it's all yours? Well, you would jump for joy, give a loud shriek, or break down in happy tears. Something similar happened with this woman who received her dream car as a gift from her husband. And her priceless reaction has warmed hearts online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally shared by TikTok handle @toddfather32. It has been reposted by the Instagram page Magically news with the caption, "It was the jumping up and down at the end for us. " A text insert that appears on the screen adds context to the video. It reads, "Husband surprises wife with her dream car and her reaction is priceless."

The video opens to show a blindfolded woman surrounded by her family, who were recording her. She took it off by the count of three and saw a car key. The woman picked it up and said, "Well, that's awesome! Do I have a car too?" She then turned around and jumped excitedly as her dream car was right in front of her eyes. Towards the end, she hugged her husband and danced like a child. We can't tell what the occasion was, but she loved the surprise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has raked up more than 2.7 lakh views and has accumulated over 24,369 likes. It has also received several comments.

"Is it oK to be jealous and happy for her at the same time??" commented an Instagram user. "That's a nice ride! Old-school muscle," posted another. "I love the pure joy on her face," wrote a third. "That's pretty darn cute," expressed a fourth. Many also posted heart emoticons in the comment section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON