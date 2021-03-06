Home / Trending / Husky dramatically demands hooman to pet it in hilarious video. Watch
trending

Husky dramatically demands hooman to pet it in hilarious video. Watch

Watch how the Husky expresses its displeasure and demands to be pet.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Husky gives pet parent some serious side-eye. (Reddit/MTPokitz)

Pets can be extremely clear about the things they want or don’t want. Recently, a video of a cat demanding its pet parent to comfort it by placing their hand on its head made people smile. Well, here’s another similar video, this time of a demanding Husky who asks its hooman to pet it.

“The most adorably dramatic dog ever,” says the caption shared along with the 18-second-long video. It shows the pet parent petting the Husky while they’re seated on a sofa together. However, the pet parent suddenly stops and withdraws their hand - actions that are just not acceptable to the dog.

The Husky immediately expresses its displeasure and demands to be pet again. It does so with a loud sigh, some barks, and finally by grabbing the pet parent’s hand and bringing it over its body. Watch the scene below, chances are it’ll leave you laughing just as it did the pet parent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anand Mahindra asks about Axar Patel’s sunglasses in tweet about India's big win

Gurinder Chadha’s hilarious tweet about her kid eating paratha with fork, knife

Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch

Smriti Irani’s message on safety through post with selfies wins Instagram

Posted over 12 hours ago, the video has collected several reactions.

“The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption to stop petting,” reacted an individual. “I love the deep breath while staring you down,” commented another. “'HEY! You’re not done yet get your hand back here!’ I love dogs so much,” posted a third imagining the dog’s thoughts.

What do you think about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
husky pets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP