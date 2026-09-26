Hyderabad cop grooves to festive beats during Ganesh Visarjan; Union Minister shares video: ‘Love the energy’

The festive atmosphere during Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Visarjan took an energetic turn when a police officer was seen grooving to the beats amid the celebrations. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a video of the moment on Instagram, capturing the officer joining in as devotees celebrated the farewell of Lord Ganesha.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a video of a cop dancing during Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh Visarjan. (Instagram/gssjodhpur)

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The clip shows a large crowd gathered for the procession as music plays in the background. Amid the festivities, the police officer can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the beats while those around him cheer and soak in the celebratory atmosphere.

(Also read: ‘15,000 km away from home’: Indian scientists make snow Bappa for visarjan in Antarctica)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shares video

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shekhawat highlighted the energy and devotion surrounding the procession.

"Love the energy, the devotion and the vibes! A beautiful moment as Police join the festive spirit and groove to the beats during the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Visarjan. The city comes alive in devotion as Bappa begins His journey back home. Ganpati Bappa Morya," he wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} The video offers a glimpse of the festive mood surrounding the Khairatabad Ganesh Visarjan, with the police officer’s spontaneous dance becoming one of the highlights of the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video offers a glimpse of the festive mood surrounding the Khairatabad Ganesh Visarjan, with the police officer’s spontaneous dance becoming one of the highlights of the clip. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to cop’s dance

The post also prompted reactions from social media users, many of whom enjoyed seeing the police officer participate in the celebrations.

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"This is the festive spirit we love to see!" wrote one user. Another person commented, "Even the cops couldn’t resist the beats."

"Pure energy and devotion in one frame," read another reaction, while a fourth user summed up the moment by writing, "This moment is absolutely wholesome."

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol and its annual immersion procession are among Hyderabad’s prominent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, drawing large crowds of devotees. Police personnel are deployed along the procession route for crowd management and security arrangements.

(Also read: ‘I’ve packed curd rice in your tiffin’: Little girl’s Ganpati visarjan goodbye wins hearts)

Against that backdrop, the officer’s brief participation in the festivities stood out in the video, showing a lighter moment during the massive procession as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with music, chants and celebrations.

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