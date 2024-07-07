 Hyderabad man loses ₹12 lakh after falling for FedEx scam, case booked with cyber police | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad man loses 12 lakh after falling for FedEx scam, case booked with cyber police

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 07, 2024 11:26 AM IST

The victim received a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx and was told that his Aadhaar number was being misused.

A 23-year-old man fell for a parcel scam and ended up losing 12 lakh. A case has been booked with the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police. As per the officials, the victim received a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx and was told that his Aadhaar number was being misused, as per reports.

The man lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh to scamsters.
The man lost 12 lakh to scamsters.

He was informed that someone was sending a courier from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia with five kilograms of diabetes pills and fifty grams of MDMA using his Aadhaar number. Subsequently, the scamsters pretended to be calling from Mumbai Cyber Crime. They proceeded to threaten the victim over a Skype video conversation, demanding money transfers in order to "verify his details," reported The Hindu.

The news outlet further shared that despite being prepared to cooperate with an investigation to prove his innocence, the victim was coerced into transferring the funds under the guise of 'investigation purposes.' (Also Read: Man scams scammer, convinces fraudster to send him 20. Here’s how)

Earlier, a man from Thane got involved in a Tinder scam and lost 40,000. The man, who was hoping to have a good date, got scammed by his date and the restaurant. When he took the woman out to her preferred restaurant, he received a staggering bill of 44,829.

The bill revealed that the person had ordered 18 Jaggerbombs, two Red Bulls, French fries, salted peanuts, four chocolate truffle cakes, and a special mix, resulting in a staggering total. (Also Read: Scam gone wrong: Redditor threatens scammer with black magic, internet in splits)

After seeing the amount on the bill, he called the police to the restaurant. However, the price of the bill was only reduced by 4,000. The man ended up paying 40,000 out of his pocket. After a post regarding this scam was made on social media, numerous people were shocked to learn about it. Not only that, people in fact also suggested others to be careful of such on-going scams.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Hyderabad man loses 12 lakh after falling for FedEx scam, case booked with cyber police
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On