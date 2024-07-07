Hyderabad man loses 12 lakh after falling for FedEx scam, case booked with cyber police

A 23-year-old man fell for a parcel scam and ended up losing ₹12 lakh. A case has been booked with the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police. As per the officials, the victim received a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx and was told that his Aadhaar number was being misused, as per reports. The man lost ₹ 12 lakh to scamsters.

He was informed that someone was sending a courier from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia with five kilograms of diabetes pills and fifty grams of MDMA using his Aadhaar number. Subsequently, the scamsters pretended to be calling from Mumbai Cyber Crime. They proceeded to threaten the victim over a Skype video conversation, demanding money transfers in order to "verify his details," reported The Hindu.

The news outlet further shared that despite being prepared to cooperate with an investigation to prove his innocence, the victim was coerced into transferring the funds under the guise of 'investigation purposes.'

Earlier, a man from Thane got involved in a Tinder scam and lost ₹40,000. The man, who was hoping to have a good date, got scammed by his date and the restaurant. When he took the woman out to her preferred restaurant, he received a staggering bill of ₹44,829.

The bill revealed that the person had ordered 18 Jaggerbombs, two Red Bulls, French fries, salted peanuts, four chocolate truffle cakes, and a special mix, resulting in a staggering total.

After seeing the amount on the bill, he called the police to the restaurant. However, the price of the bill was only reduced by ₹4,000. The man ended up paying ₹40,000 out of his pocket. After a post regarding this scam was made on social media, numerous people were shocked to learn about it. Not only that, people in fact also suggested others to be careful of such on-going scams.