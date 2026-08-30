Hyderabad techie earning 11 LPA seeks advice after father offers 30 lakh to leave India: 'Should I move?'

A Hyderabad-based techie earning ₹11 LPA has turned to Reddit for advice after his father offered him ₹30 lakh to move abroad and build a career there.

The techie said that his father is encouraging him to move abroad as his brother is not interested in doing so. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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In a Reddit post titled 'My father asking me to leave India and offering 30 lakhs', the backend developer, who has one year of work experience, shared that he already plans to settle abroad. However, with his father willing to put ₹30 lakh towards the move, he now faces a bigger question: should he go now or wait until they have more experience?

The techie said that several of his uncles, cousins and relatives are already settled abroad. He added that he is "fed up with this society" and ultimately wants to settle outside India, but wants to make a calculated decision before making the move. He shared that his father is encouraging him to move abroad as his brother is not interested in doing so.

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{{^usCountry}} "As my brother is not interested [so] my father is asking me to move abroad and he is offering me 30L and I should arrange the rest of the money myself," the techie wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As my brother is not interested [so] my father is asking me to move abroad and he is offering me 30L and I should arrange the rest of the money myself," the techie wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The developer added that he owns three acres of land and is considering taking a loan against it to finance his plans. He also shared that he is currently considering several countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Ireland, the UK, Canada and the US, although he described the US as his "last option".

The techie said that pursuing a master's degree abroad appears to be the best route but is unsure whether he should leave now or first gain another two years of work experience.

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(Also Read: Bengaluru techie says buying a home brought what renting never could: ‘It was not my journey alone’)

Social media reactions

The post prompted Reddit users to offer different suggestions, with several advising him not to rush into an expensive overseas degree.

one user wrote, "Before thinking to go, my minor suggestion. Ask your settled cousins and get to know about situation in their companies, about immigrate jobs and visa issues. Then take a call, whether to go or not.....My always suggestion was to go out India at any point of time, if only makes sense for you."

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"There's no guarantee you'll even get an entry level position after MS right now. Best is to gain more work experience and apply for jobs directly," suggested another.

"If your end goal is to eventually move abroad, work a few more years in India, but make sure you do meaningful work and not in some sweatshop. Then come to a good university, not any random university, that will shape your future in a much better way. USA is still golden, but only for top talents," wrote a third user.

"Sell 2 acres , put money in fd live off intrest , do some medicore job in india ,stay away from tier 1 cities ,go to your Village and b in the 1 acre on ur terms .. stay away from 90% of problems .. it's a hassle in abroad any damn country," commented another.

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"As someone who went to USA and came back to India, I'd say do your thorough due diligence before going anywhere. Best option is to always go with a job from India," said one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)