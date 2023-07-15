Hyena takes a detour to avoid leopard lying on road

The videos capturing the interactions between wild animals are absolutely amazing to watch. Those are the videos that leave people stunned. One Instagram page that often shares such videos is Latest Sightings and their clips never fail to capture people’s attention. Their recent video didn’t disappoint either. It shows a hyena taking a detour to avoid coming face-to-face with a leopard.

The image shows a hyena looking at a leopard. (Instagram/@latestkruger)

“Hyena makes a big loop around the leopard,” reads the caption posted an Instagram along with the video. The clip opens to show a hyena walking on a road in a jungle. Within moments, the animal observes a leopard lying on the road. Initially, the hyena stops and looks at the big cat. However, eventually, it takes a detour to avoid any kind of confrontation with the leopard.

Take a look at the interesting video of the wildlife:

Isn’t the video incredible? Many took to the comments section of the video to express just that. People shared how the video left them intrigued.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the leopard and the hyena:

“Steady watching their backs too. Nature,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s a smart hyena,” joined another. “I have just realised that I still hate hyenas for no apparent reason other than having watched Lion King as a child. They can be somewhat cute to be honest,” joked a third. “Such a cool interaction!” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 18,000 likes. What are your thoughts on the video of the hyena and the leopard? Did the clip leave you stunned?

