Baby bird pretends to be dead to save itself from leopard. Watch

A video showing how a baby bird pretended to be dead to save itself from a leopard has left people surprised. Shared on Latest Sightings’ YouTube channel, the video with the crazy ending is simply incredible to watch. The image shows the leopard with the bird that pretended to be dead.(YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

Benji Solms, a guide at Africa’s Serondella Game Lodge, captured the video. While explaining more about the capture to Latest Sighting, Solms shared that the leopard picked the baby bird after it fell out of a tree.

The video shows how the bird stops moving as soon as the leopard picks it up. Despite the big cat’s nibbling, the bird remains still, giving the impression that it is dead. However, after a while when the leopard puts it down, the bird quickly gets up and runs away. Explaining this very incident Solms also added, “To everyone's surprise, the leopard remained in the tree, closely watching the gosling. Seizing the moment, the gosling took a chance and ran towards the thick bushes where its siblings were hiding. Disappearing into the dense bush, the gosling successfully escaped the leopard, leaving the predator unable to locate it again”.

Take a look at the video of the baby bird escaping the clutches of a leopard:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has collected more than 3.6 lakh views. Additionally, it has accumulated close to 4,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“WHAT A LEGEND. Playing dead even when he's biting you - that takes a certain amount of courage,” praised a YouTube user. “That baby bird is so cute and adorable. So glad it managed to escape from the leopard in the end,” joined another. “The ending got me. ‘Yikes! Good bye!’ lmao,” added a third. “Omg that was completely underestimated!!! That little bird knew just what to do. And he could definitely run,” wrote a fourth.