Tigress tries stealing tiger’s meal at Ranthambore National Park. Watch

A video of an intense confrontation between a tigress and a tiger over a prey has left people intrigued. The incident took place at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The video capturing the fight was shared on Latest Sightings’ official YouTube Channel. The image shows a confrontation between a tiger and a tigress at Ranthambore National Park.(YouTube/@Latestsightings)

“A female tiger spots what seems to be an abandoned deer in the road, but this meal isn't as easy as she hopes! A huge male was nearby and didn't let her steal the meal without a fight! Tinged by Vijay Kumawat in Ranthambore National Park,” the organisation wrote as they posted the video.

The video opens to show the tigress trying to drag away a prey lying in the middle of a road. Within moments, a tiger appears from behind the bushes and confronts the tigress. For a moment, they pounce at each other and fight. However, soon they come to a standoff that goes on until the tigress decides to back off. The video ends with the tiger dragging away its meal.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 10. With over 8.6 lakh views, the video has also accumulated several likes. People took to the video's comments section to share their reactions.

Here's how YouTube users reacted:

“These two know each other. That’s probably why the male was so restrained in his response and why the female held her ground to the extent she did, she knew he was unlikely to actually hurt her, and he didn’t actually want to hurt her,” posted a YouTube user. “That is one huge tiger! Until I saw them live, I never realized just how big they are. Beautiful animals!” sahred another. “Great to see you covering Indian wildlife too... There's a lot of potential for such great footage here in Indian forests,” added a third. “Amazes me that we share this earth with such beautiful creatures. Would love to see these in the wild someday,” wrote a fourth.