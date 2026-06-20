‘I chose the life that feels right’: Indian techie leaves Singapore dream job to start over in Bengaluru

An Indian techie has shared his decision to leave behind a well paying career in Singapore and move to Bengaluru, saying he chose a life that “feels right” over one that only looked good from the outside.

An Indian techie returned from Singapore to Bengaluru and said he was starting over at 26 from scratch. (Instagram/@amandailylogs)

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(Also read: Indian techie on how Singapore changed him as a person: ‘You feel guilty if…’)

Taking to Instagram, Aman Vaishnav, who identified himself as a senior ML engineer, posted a video about leaving Singapore and starting afresh in India. In the clip, he reflected on the difficult personal circumstances that led him to make the move, while also admitting that he does not yet know whether the decision will prove to be the right one.

“I left a life for almost every Indian engineer dreams of. Hi, I am Aman, senior ML Engineer, and I left Singapore last month. Good salary, dollar paycheck, the whole thing. I made a choice. Some circumstances happened, personal ones, the kind you don't post about. So I packed up, I came back,” he said in the video.

Starting over in Bengaluru

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{{^usCountry}} Vaishnav said that many people around him found the decision surprising, especially because he had what is often seen as a dream life for young Indian professionals working abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaishnav said that many people around him found the decision surprising, especially because he had what is often seen as a dream life for young Indian professionals working abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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“Most people thought I was crazy. Do I know if it was the right decision? Honestly, not yet. Ask me in two months. But I know this, I've never made a decision from fear. At some point, you have to choose between the life that looks good and the life that feels right. I chose the second one,” he added.

(Also read: Indian techie in Singapore shares 4 cultural shocks after moving abroad: 'It's expensive but...')

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The techie further said that he is now 26 and rebuilding his life in a new city. “I am 26, starting over in a new city. Building from scratch. Some chapters don't make sense while you're living them, and maybe that's exactly what makes them worth doing,” he said.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video has amassed limited reactions, but several users praised him for being honest about choosing personal peace over professional comfort. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This line hit me hard: “You don’t need a perfect life, you need the right one.”” Another commented, “You’re going to do well.” A third user said, “I wish you best of luck,” while another added, “Praying for your bright future.” One more Instagram user wrote, “Proud of you man.”

(Also read: ‘Depression of success’: Indian man in Singapore says salary rose 5 times but happiness fell sharply)

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)