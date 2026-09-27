‘I had to call everyone’: Bengaluru employee says team leader made them confirm attendance

A Bengaluru employee’s unusual workplace experience has sparked discussion on Reddit after they claimed their team leader reprimanded them over an attendance issue. The employee said they were later given an unexpected responsibility involving their colleagues’ attendance.

Employee shares alleged workplace harassment on Reddit. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The Reddit user also described how the situation escalated after they reported to work late. They claimed the same team leader had previously made other comments and taken actions that made them uncomfortable at work.

Employee says team leader reprimanded them

The employee said their workplace uses an attendance marker in a group, where employees mark their attendance according to the roster. On the day in question, they said they overslept and only woke up when their cab driver called.

“I hurriedly went and boarded and didn't think until I reached the office,” the employee wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} They said their team leader then called them and reprimanded them over the phone. After reaching the office floor, the employee claimed the team leader continued the confrontation in front of other colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said their team leader then called them and reprimanded them over the phone. After reaching the office floor, the employee claimed the team leader continued the confrontation in front of other colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

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The employee said they were then asked to call the team leader and confirm that they had reported to work. They were also allegedly told to check the roster and call everyone scheduled to work that day to confirm their attendance.

“If they don't answer, he marks those as absent and blames it on me,” the employee claimed.

They also said the team leader called them several more times, allegedly reprimanding them for around five minutes at a time. According to the Reddit user, this sometimes happened when another team leader was speaking to their supervisor.

Employee alleges breaks were held for 5 hours

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The employee claimed they were marked absent after logging in three minutes late because only one authentication device was being shared among the team.

“I got marked absent today, because I logged in late by 3 minutes,” they wrote.

They further alleged that their team leader then held their breaks for five hours and shouted at them even when they asked to take bathroom breaks.

The employee claimed this was not an isolated incident. They alleged that the same team leader had previously made comments about their weight, asked them to do push-ups in connection with taking breaks and had other team members mock and bully them for speaking a regional language with someone from the same state.

The employee summarised the situation in their post: “TL is making me call everyone and confirm their attendance because I didn't confirm my attendance today.”

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Read the full story here.

Internet reacts

Several Reddit users suggested that the employee consider leaving the workplace.

“Quit this toxic company. Let me know if you need a referral as I also work in a BPO,” one person wrote.

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Another commented, “Call centre bro. Pretty standard. If you have done a year+ in this call centre, move to another one.”

“Is this a BPO?” another user asked.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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