'I left my Dubai job under family pressure': IT professional who invested 1.5 crore seeks advice

A software professional has turned to Reddit for advice after sharing a difficult financial dilemma. The 32-year-old said he left a well-paying job in Dubai under family pressure and invested more than ₹1.5 crore in his family's real estate business. Now, he is wondering whether the decision has put his own family's future at risk.

A tech professional left his Dubai job due to family expectations. (Representative Image)

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In his post, the man said he was not looking to blame his father or younger brother. Instead, he wanted objective advice from people with experience in family businesses on how to protect his family's financial future without damaging relationships at home.

Man shares why he left his Dubai job

In his Reddit post, the 32-year-old software professional said he had worked in India before moving to Dubai in 2019, where he earned around AED 23,000 a month. After returning to India, he worked at KPMG before continuing his career in IT. Through disciplined saving and investing, he said he had built nearly ₹2 crore in liquid assets.

He explained that after his mother's death during the COVID pandemic, his younger brother repeatedly urged him to return from Dubai, saying he could not continue looking after their father alone. According to the post, his brother also wanted future real estate projects to be registered in his own name. The man said he gradually became worried that staying abroad would leave him disconnected from the family business and that one day he might be told he had contributed nothing. Fearing that possibility, he decided to leave his well-paying job in Dubai and return to India.

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Since then, he said he has invested more than ₹1.5 crore of his own money into the family's construction and apartment projects. While all his contributions were made through bank transfers and properly documented, he claimed his younger brother had contributed significantly less financially, even though ownership was generally treated as equal.

The man also shared that he often feels his younger brother does not respect him and frequently reminds the family that he stayed back to support their father while his elder brother was abroad. "I'm not looking for people to criticise my brother," he wrote. "I'm looking for objective advice from people who have experience with family businesses, inheritance issues or sibling partnerships."

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Reddit users share their advice

Many Reddit users offered practical suggestions rather than taking sides.

One user wrote, "When you were in Dubai, why did you want a stake in the family business? Not returning and staying away from the business would have kept things much cleaner. Reading your post, I can sense your dissatisfaction. This is not going to end well unless you clearly separate the finances."

Another advised, "Tell them you no longer have money to invest in the business. Show your father everything you have invested and ask for reimbursement. Also, try to be more present and visible in the business, especially in front of your father."

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A third user commented, "Why do you feel obliged to get involved in the family business? You can choose not to be involved and also not expect anything from it."

Offering a different perspective, another person wrote, “Talk to your father and brother. A family business is fine, but at the end of the day, you need to see whether it is giving you better returns than your salary. If not, consider going back to your job.”