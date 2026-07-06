Graduate calls out internship requirements: 'The internship was supposed to teach me all this'

Internships are meant to help students gain experience before they begin their careers. But what if getting an internship already requires experience? A graduate's LinkedIn post about the growing expectations from interns has resonated with many young job seekers who say they have faced the same challenge. A graduate's post on internship hiring expectations. (Representative Image)

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Reham Jaafar. In her post, Jaafar reflected on the challenges she faced while searching for an internship, saying the hiring process often felt more like applying for a full time job than a learning opportunity.

In her post, she wrote, "Nobody told me getting an internship would feel like applying for a real job. I was a student. I needed an internship to validate my degree, gain experience and finally step into the professional world. Simple, right?"

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She went on to explain how job descriptions often demanded skills in Google Ads, Meta Business Suite, SEO tools and even previous experience in a similar role. "I closed my laptop. Where exactly was I supposed to get all of this before the internship that was supposed to teach me all of this?"

Calling it a paradox, she wrote, "You need experience to get an internship, but the internship is supposed to give you the experience."

According to Jaafar, many companies now expect interns to arrive fully prepared instead of treating internships as learning opportunities. She argued that interns are often expected to manage accounts, create strategies, run campaigns and deliver results while being offered little or no pay.

She concluded by saying, “To every student still applying, still getting rejected, still feeling like you're not enough, you're not the problem. The bar was just moved while you weren't looking.”