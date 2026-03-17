Gradual LPG restoration brings relief to Lucknow businesses, demand gap remains

Commercial kitchens picked up pace on Monday and factory operations gathered momentum as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders in Lucknow improved after recent disruptions, bringing relief to the hospitality and industrial sectors across the city. Representational image (File photo)

Representatives from the hospitality sector said major restaurants, hotels and established food businesses have started receiving commercial LPG cylinders again. Though supply remains below normal levels, renewed deliveries have enabled many establishments to restart kitchen operations and manage fuel consumption more efficiently.

Officials from oil companies stated that around 2,500 to 3,000 commercial cylinders are currently being supplied daily in the city. This remains lower than the estimated daily demand of 14,000 to 15,000 cylinders, but industry representatives said the phased restoration is helping sustain operations.

Large restaurants and hotels have adjusted kitchen schedules and fuel usage to ensure uninterrupted services until supply returns to regular levels.

Industries maintain output with alternatives

Manufacturing units in industrial areas including Chinhat, Nadarganj, Amausi and Talkatora have continued production by adopting temporary alternatives and operational adjustments.

Industries engaged in packaging, pharmaceuticals, fabrication and food processing, which rely on gas-based heating processes, have shifted to alternative fuels such as diesel where required.

Vikas Khanna, chairman of the Lucknow chapter of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), said carton box manufacturing units have maintained operations despite the supply gap.

“Units are managing production through careful planning and temporary fuel adjustments until the LPG supply fully stabilises,” he said.

MSME sector continues operations

The city’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units engaged in auto component manufacturing have sustained operations by modifying production schedules. Abhinav Kapoor, vice-president of the Indian Industries Association, said industries in the Chinhat industrial area, many of which supply auto parts to major manufacturers, are working to meet delivery commitments despite supply constraints.

Entrepreneurs noted that while some units are receiving fewer cylinders than usual, coordination and interim measures are enabling continued operations.

Demand for stronger energy infrastructure

The disruption has also led to discussions among business leaders on strengthening the city’s fuel infrastructure. Representatives from the hospitality and industrial sectors have renewed their demand for expanding piped natural gas connections across commercial and industrial zones, stating that pipeline-based supply could offer a more stable energy source.