‘I spent 12 lakh living in Bangalore!’: Man breaks down how much he spent on food, rent, and fuel

Living in Bangalore can quietly drain a bank account, a reality one young resident recently laid out in detail. After calculating his expenses at India's tech hub over a two-year period, he discovered he had spent ₹12 lakh simply maintaining his everyday life. Breaking down his monthly costs, he demonstrated how recurring expenses add up to ₹50,000 every single month.

The man shared on social media how calculating his living expenses in Bangalore gave him a reality check. (Instagram/@unfiltered_bachelord)

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“So guys I spent ₹12 lakh in two years living as a bachelor in Bangalore,” Harsh Agarwal said in a video he shared on his Instagram page “unfiltered_bachelord”.

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He continued that he rents a villa with his friends and it costs him around ₹28,000 per month. “Groceries would be ₹5,000 per month. Cook and maid would be another ₹4,500,” Agarwal explained.

“Internet plus other small things would be around ₹1,000 per month. Fuel would be another ₹3,000 per month. Eating out and ordering would be around ₹5,000 per month. Travelling back home and coming back to Bangalore would be around ₹4,000 per month,” Agarwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “That totals roughly around ₹50,000 per month. I have been here for a little more than two years. That is ₹6 lakh in one year and ₹12 lakh in two years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “That totals roughly around ₹50,000 per month. I have been here for a little more than two years. That is ₹6 lakh in one year and ₹12 lakh in two years.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further noted that even with careful planning, small daily choices quickly pile up into a massive financial burden. He urged others to track their monthly spending before the costs catch them completely off guard.

“Bahut mehnga hai bhai Bangalore. ₹50,000 kahan kharch ho jayega pata bhi nehi chalega ["Bangalore is very expensive, brother. You won't even realise where ₹50,000 gets spent].”

“You finally calculate your living expenses and reality hits hard,” Agarwal wrote on social media. He continued, “Between the villa rent, the Swiggy orders, and weekend fuel, it adds up faster than you think!”

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Last month, another Bangalore resident, Vaasavi Pasupulati, gave a detailed expenditure breakdown of her monthly expenses totalling ₹45,000. “I calculated how much I spend every month as a corporate girl living in Bangalore… Now I’m scared to open my banking app,” she wrote on social media.

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“This was supposed to help me budget. Instead, it gave me a reality check. But honestly, am I overspending!?” she said in the post, explaining how much she spends on everyday items.