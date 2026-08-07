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‘I spent 12 lakh living in Bangalore!’: Man breaks down how much he spent on food, rent, and fuel

The man revealed that villa rent, which he splits with roommates, accounts for the biggest share of his expenses.

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 08:06:16 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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Living in Bangalore can quietly drain a bank account, a reality one young resident recently laid out in detail. After calculating his expenses at India's tech hub over a two-year period, he discovered he had spent 12 lakh simply maintaining his everyday life. Breaking down his monthly costs, he demonstrated how recurring expenses add up to 50,000 every single month.

The man shared on social media how calculating his living expenses in Bangalore gave him a reality check. (Instagram/@unfiltered_bachelord)
The man shared on social media how calculating his living expenses in Bangalore gave him a reality check. (Instagram/@unfiltered_bachelord)

“So guys I spent 12 lakh in two years living as a bachelor in Bangalore,” Harsh Agarwal said in a video he shared on his Instagram page “unfiltered_bachelord”.

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He continued that he rents a villa with his friends and it costs him around 28,000 per month. “Groceries would be 5,000 per month. Cook and maid would be another 4,500,” Agarwal explained.

“Internet plus other small things would be around 1,000 per month. Fuel would be another 3,000 per month. Eating out and ordering would be around 5,000 per month. Travelling back home and coming back to Bangalore would be around 4,000 per month,” Agarwal said.

He further noted that even with careful planning, small daily choices quickly pile up into a massive financial burden. He urged others to track their monthly spending before the costs catch them completely off guard.

“Bahut mehnga hai bhai Bangalore. 50,000 kahan kharch ho jayega pata bhi nehi chalega ["Bangalore is very expensive, brother. You won't even realise where 50,000 gets spent].”

“You finally calculate your living expenses and reality hits hard,” Agarwal wrote on social media. He continued, “Between the villa rent, the Swiggy orders, and weekend fuel, it adds up faster than you think!”

Last month, another Bangalore resident, Vaasavi Pasupulati, gave a detailed expenditure breakdown of her monthly expenses totalling 45,000. “I calculated how much I spend every month as a corporate girl living in Bangalore… Now I’m scared to open my banking app,” she wrote on social media.

Also Read: ₹27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon">25-year-old breaks down her 27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon

“This was supposed to help me budget. Instead, it gave me a reality check. But honestly, am I overspending!?” she said in the post, explaining how much she spends on everyday items.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.

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