'I thought something was wrong': Man shares biggest difference between Indian and Norwegian families

A man's observations about life in India and Norway have prompted many social media users to reflect on how different cultures express love and togetherness. In a post shared on X, he compared the quiet atmosphere in many Norwegian homes with the lively conversations that are common in Indian households.

'Both are beautiful'

Different ways families show care in India and Norway. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared by X user Vinod, who spoke about how spending time with a Norwegian family changed the way he viewed silence.

The caption read, "Sometimes the loudest thing in a home is silence. When I first sat with a Norwegian family and nobody spoke for 10 minutes, I thought something was wrong. Now I'm in India, if the whole house goes quiet, someone will definitely ask, 'What happened?' Living in Norway taught me something about the atmosphere of a home. In India, we show love by talking, checking on each other and filling every little silence. In Norway, sometimes love is just sitting together, saying nothing and still feeling completely at home. Both are beautiful. I just needed time to see it. How's your experience when you visit relatives or have guests in India?"

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The post suggests that while silence is often a sign of comfort in Norwegian homes, Indian families are more likely to express affection through conversation, regular check-ins and constant interaction. Rather than saying one approach is better than the other, the user concluded that both ways of expressing love have their own beauty.

Take a look at the X post below:

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How did social media react?

One user commented, "I think we need both, being comfortable enough with each other to be silent and do our own thing, and also being comfortable enough to always be around each other without getting offended."

Another wrote, "I would definitely appreciate a bit of silence."

A third user said, "Noisy, extra noisy, and I love it."

Reflecting on Indian family life, one person commented, "Interesting to know. But here in India, it's totally different. If someone stays silent for even five minutes in a meeting or at a family gathering, everyone starts judging them. They immediately assume something is wrong or keep asking, 'Are you okay? Why are you so quiet?'"

Another user wrote, "Actually, you like the atmosphere in Norway."

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A sixth commenter added, "In our country, people who speak less are often seen as simple and innocent."

The discussion continued, with users saying both quiet companionship and lively conversations can make people feel at home.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)