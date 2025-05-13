Menu Explore
‘I thought they would only deport criminals’: Donald Trump supporter feels betrayed after Cuban husband gets deported

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 13, 2025 12:05 PM IST

A woman who voted for Donald Trump in the elections was left devastated after her Cuban husband, with a clean record, was deported.

Liyian Páez, a Cuban-American, is left heartbroken after her husband was deported to Cuba, reports the Mirror US. The woman, who is a supporter of Donald Trump, said she felt betrayed as she thought only criminals would be deported from the US, adding that her husband has a clean record.

Since his second term, Donald Trump has enforced strict deportation policies. (AP)
Since his second term, Donald Trump has enforced strict deportation policies. (AP)

28-year-old Alían Méndez Aguilar was deported in April, which left Páez to care for their kids alone, including one child with special needs. "I thought they would only deport criminals," she told Univision, cited in the Mirror US. She added, "We are good people.”

Also Read: ‘Spent 40 lakh, stayed in US for 11 days’: Deported Indian immigrant opens up

According to CiberCuba, Aguilar came to the US in 2019 and received a deportation order in 2020. However, he wasn’t deported because the Cuban government refused to receive him at that time.

When 90 days passed without his repatriation being carried out, he was released under supervision. Since then, he has built a life for himself in the US. He worked, got married, and started a family—all without having any legal issues.

This incident left the family shattered, with the young kid, their daughter, crying and looking for her father. Following the deportation, Páez and the kids visited Cuba for a brief period.

Páez told the Mirror US that the little girl was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing her father. "She kept saying, 'daddy, daddy,' and was hugging him, kissing him, as if she didn't understand what was happening, why she hadn't seen her dad," the woman added.

Also Read: ‘Migrant influencer’ who encouraged illegal border crossers to squat in US homes deported

Aguilar is in Cuba, whereas his family is back in the US. He is exploring legal options to find a way to return to America. His wife, Páez, on the other hand, is trying to reach out to senators and congressional representatives to get her husband back with her.

