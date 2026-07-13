'I was ready for this': Man laid off after 12 years in IT says everyone should have a Plan B

Losing a job after more than a decade at the same company would leave most people anxious about what comes next. However, one man's response to being laid off has struck a chord with many on social media. Instead of looking for another role in the IT industry, he chose to return to his village and begin a completely different chapter of life.

The former IT employee chose village life over another corporate job. (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The story was shared on X by Vanesh Mali, who said his friend had already prepared for such a possibility and believed everyone should have a backup plan.

'I was ready for this'

Sharing the experience, Mali wrote, "One of my friends worked at a big IT company for more than 12 years. He was very good at his job. A few days ago, the company laid him off. Many people lost their jobs.

"But my friend, who was laid off, was not sad. He said, 'I was ready for this.'

"He decided not to work in IT anymore. The IT world changes too fast.

(Also Read: ₹27,500, asks, ‘savings kya karu main?’">‘Wish I had WFH’: Techie says landlord hiked 2BHK rent to ₹27,500, asks, ‘savings kya karu main?’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "He went back to his village. He already had a small shop there that had been rented out. Now, he will take it back and open his own clothing shop. He also has family land and plans to start a goat farm there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He went back to his village. He already had a small shop there that had been rented out. Now, he will take it back and open his own clothing shop. He also has family land and plans to start a goat farm there. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"He told me, 'We should always have a Plan B ready. Life is full of changes.'

“Now he is happy and excited for his new life in the village.”

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media users say?

Many users agreed with the message and said the story highlighted the value of preparing for unexpected setbacks.

"For having a Plan B, we should have enough savings. Being in our early 20s, when Plan A itself is not working, how do we even think about Plan B?" one person wrote.

Another commented, "Even if we do not have a Plan B ready, we should be in a position to create one when the time arrives."

"Solid reminder. Plan B is not optional in tech anymore," said a third.

A fourth wrote, "Please congratulate him for his courage. Yes, Plan B is always important. All the best for his new life. Companies suddenly lay people off. I wonder what happens to those who are completely dependent on a single job."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Others echoed similar thoughts. "People who have planned such a life in advance will sleep peacefully now," one user said, while another added, "This is why saving from the start of your career is important. That's what worked for me."

(Also Read: ‘The skies are still dark, but there’s no fear’: Bengaluru woman praises city’s safety during 5 am walk)

Not everyone was convinced, however. One sceptical user remarked, "Out of all the stories that did not happen, this one did not happen the most."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)