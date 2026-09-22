‘I wasn't laid off’: Deloitte employee quits high-paying job, returns to India because…

An Indian-origin woman has opened up about the real reason she decided to leave her high-paying job as a senior consultant with Deloitte in Canada and return to India. Preeti Bisnik had first posted about resigning from Deloitte in August and had since been inundated with curious messages.

Preeti Bisnik explains why she left her high-paying job in Canada (Instagram/@preetibisnik)

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In an Instagram video shared one day ago, she explained that her upcoming return to India was not prompted by a layoff or visa trouble. Instead, it was a wish to be closer to her ageing parents that made her take the big step.

Not laid off, no visa issues

“Why I am moving back to India, left a high paying job in Deloitte and leaving Canada for a while. A lot of you have asked me this question and I thought to make a reel about it,” Bisnik captioned the video.

Speaking on camera, she explained that she has acquired Canadian citizenship and therefore it was not visa issues that prompted her return.

She also dismissed comments saying she had been laid off from Deloitte.

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{{^usCountry}} “No, I have not been asked to move out of the country. I'm a Canadian citizen. No, I was not being laid off. In fact, my manager asked me if I want to go for a sabbatical, where I said that no,” she clarified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No, I have not been asked to move out of the country. I'm a Canadian citizen. No, I was not being laid off. In fact, my manager asked me if I want to go for a sabbatical, where I said that no,” she clarified. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Ex-Deloitte consultant explains why he lives in India despite having Canada permanent residence)

Bisnik, who has been based in Canada for the last six years, acknowledged that her decision to return to India may seem counterintuitive to many. After all, she had a comfortable and high-paying job as a senior consultant with Deloitte in Toronto.

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“My team was amazing, my job was amazing, my pay was good. In fact, I have a short-term and long-term real estate also here in Canada,” she revealed.

Why she’s moving back

Bisnik said that she wanted to be closer to her parents in India, which was the major reason she was moving back.

“The reason I'm moving is because of the love of my life, these two people,” she said, sharing a picture of her parents. “Because my dad's old now, and my mom is also having some issue while walking, and she has some issue in the vision.”

The Indian-origin consultant said that she plans to focus on her mother’s lifestyle when she moves back home.

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“I want to go back and train my mom. The concept of strength training and protein is not that common in India,” she said.

Along with that, Bisnik herself wants to lead a healthier lifestyle which does not involve staring at a screen all day — the former Deloitte professional said she had gained 20 kgs while working in Canada. She has managed to lose 10 kgs of that and is now working on losing more while eating right.

“Second thing is, it's been six years that I've been working really hard in Canada, and because of working at home, gained 20 kgs—from 78 to 98, I reached. Now, thank God, I reduced 10 kg because I've been working on myself so much. So, I just don't want to work on a computer now anymore. I just don't want to be in front of a system. I just want to have a life in which I'm working out and I'm moving,” she revealed.

Internet reacts

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Bisnik’s plan is now to move back to India, work on her parents’ nutrition and health, and then figure out what she wants to do next.

Her video has struck a chord with thousands of viewers.

(Also read: ‘I thought home would feel different’: NRI shares struggle of settling back in India)

“I have a lot of respect for your decision, especially when part of the reason is wanting to be closer to your parents as they get older,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Parents are more important than any country or a job,” another said.

“If your reason is your parents, you are already blessed and you will find work 200% there too. As blessings work always better than any luck .. all the best!” a person commented.

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