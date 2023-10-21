IAF officer’s LinkedIn post on why ‘fauji kids are truly impressive' goes viral

A post shared by an Indian Air Force officer about army children and the challenges they face has gone viral. Taking to LinkedIn, IAF Squadron Leader Niharika Handa penned why she thinks ‘Fauji kids are truly impressive’. She added how they ‘live all the challenges of military life’ without signing up for it.

The IAF officer's post on 'fauji kids' has won people's hearts. (LinkedIn/@Niharika Handa)

“Fauji kids are truly impressive. They live all the challenges of military life, but they never signed up for it. They move houses, they change schools, and they adapt to constantly-changing neighbourhoods. Frequent moves are a way of life for the fauji child. It is never easy to say goodbye to friends and familiar routines, to begin again in a new school, a new neighbourhood - and sometimes a new country!” Handa wrote.

“The fact is fauji kids say goodbye more often in their first few years than the average person does in a lifetime. A big shoutout to all the fauji kids because through their courage and support, they serve this nation too - and I am proud of you all!” she added.

Hands wrapped her post by expressing her appreciation and love for her kids. “Love and respect to my little darling and thanks for being not so fussy baby and supporting me and your dad always,” she shared. The post is completed with a sweet image.

Take a look at this post about army children:

The post was shared about two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 3,700 likes. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did LinkedIn users say about the post?

“Brilliant,” praised a LinkedIn user. “Well said,” added another. “Adaptability is the talent they learn with their first steps,” joined a third. “This way of moving to a new place and adjusting to a new environment is nothing but adaptability. Kudos to the children of the forces who constantly move places without any hassle. Salute to all the armed forces personnel who move from one place to another in the line of duty,” wrote a fourth.

