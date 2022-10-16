IAS officer posts video of Amitabh Bachchan sharing valuable life lessons, netizens relate

IAS officer Awanish Sharan often shares motivational posts on his official Twitter handle, and his latest share was no different. He posted a video of Amitabh Bachchan sharing valuable life lessons that the latter learnt from his father. And they are bound to leave you with a profound impact.

"Life lesson," wrote IAS officer Awanish Sharan while sharing the video. In the clip, Bachchan quotes two vital life lessons that he learnt from his father. The first one was, "Mann ka ho to achcha, na ho to zyada acchha (If things happen according to your wish, that's good. But if they don't, that's even better)." However, Bachchan could not understand that and asked for an explanation. His father then explained that if things are not according to one's wish, they are happening according to the wish of some divine force and are for one's betterment. The other one was that life is a struggle, and struggles will continue as long as there is life.

Watch the valuable life lessons shared by Amitabh Bachchan below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up more than 10,000 views and 1,000 likes. It has also received several comments.

"Thanks for sharing, sir," wrote a person in comments. "Quite relevant and motivational. Above all, life is a mystery," commented another. "Never give up," posted a third.

This is, however, not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan shared a valuable lesson. He earlier narrated an inspirational story on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a popular quiz show which is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Watch the story narrated by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC below:

People lauded the message rooted in the story narrated by Amitabh Bachchan on kindness and self-development. The story left many with a thought.

