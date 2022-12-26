IAS officer seeks 'new year lessons' from tigers and elephants, shares videos

As the year 2022 approaches its end, many people are making resolutions and jotting down life lessons that they will follow in the coming year. Turns out, Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is among them. The officer took to Twitter to share life lessons that she sought from tigers and elephants, along with some endearing videos of these animals in the wild.

"New year lessons to learn from Tigers: 1. Be unique & your own person, 2. Walk as if you own the World, 3. Agility, power & courage for survival, 4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power, 5. Patience, perseverance pays. Pl add more. Film by @shaazjung for TN," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

Take a look at her tweet below:

In her recent tweet, the IAS officer shared life lessons that one can learn from elephants. "New year lessons to learn from elephants: 1. Heavy weight but do not throw weight around, 2. Intelligent but no show off, 3. Powerful but restrained untill provoked, 4. Roll in mud,take long baths, and 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks," wrote IAS Supriya Sahu while sharing two videos.

Take a look at IAS Supriya Sahu's tweet below:

The tweets, since being shared, have raked up thousands of likes and have invited a flurry of comments.

Here's how people reacted to the tweets:

"Family is first and foremost," wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan in the comments section. "They never attack you if they are not hungry or look at you as a threat. They're happy in their own World. One must never follow them or try to go too close. They're the wild ones, and not your house pet," posted an individual. "I noted ma'am," wrote another. "Great lessons to follow. Thanks," shared a third.

