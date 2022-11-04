IAS officer shares incredible journey of vulture's recovery, post wins hearts

The story of a vulture named Okhi that made a recovery after being injured a few years ago is spreading happiness on Twitter. The post, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, documents the journey of the bird. She also shared two images and one video along with her tweet.

“Sharing the heartwarming real life story of a beautiful vulture "Okhi" & his incredible journey from Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan. "Okhi" a migratory Cinereous vulture was injured in Okhi Cyclone in 2017 & could not fly back. Our Okhi flew @airindiain early morning today for rewilding,” she shared.

One of the images shows the vulture sitting inside an enclosure. The other picture shows the rescue team standing in front of an enclosure. The video shows the bird boarding a flight while inside a pet carrier.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated several likes and retweets. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Happy journey Okhi. All the best,” commented a Twitter user. “It feels heartening to see that even animals and birds are taken into consideration and cared for. That's a lesson others can learn and imbibe,” posted another. “Wow, thank you for sharing it,” expressed a third. “Kudos to you ma'am for ensuring safe passage of the bird to its native state,” wrote a fourth.