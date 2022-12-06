ICYMI: SRK sings DDLJ’s Tujhe Dekha Toh, says dialogue from Baazigar for Kajol. Watch

The ongoing Red Sea Film Festival taking place in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah welcomed renowned film stars from all over the world. Actors from the Indian film industry also attended the event, including actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Among different videos and images, two clips of the duo have captured people’s attention. While one of them shows SRK singing a song from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the other captures him reenacting a dialogue from the film Baazigar for Kajol.

A Twitter user wrote “I’m so emotional right now,” and shared the video where the actor is seen saying a popular dialogue from 1993 film Baazigar.

“King Khan sings “Tujhe Dekha Toh ye Jaana Sanam…” at the screening of DDLJ at #RedSeaIFF #RedSeaIFF22,” posted an Instagram user while sharing the video that shows King Khan singing the song.

Tujhe Dekha Toh is a song from 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu.

Both the videos have prompted people to share various appreciated comments. Many also reacted with heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the videos?