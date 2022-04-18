Idli ice-cream by a Delhi eatery is a thing and netizens aren't too happy. Watch

If looking at videos of bizarre food combos happens to be your thing, then you are probably in the right place. The Instagram page that goes by the name The Great Indian Foodie, has yet again brought to viewers’ attention a very interesting kind of food combo that has left many netizens questioning why they even watched this video in the first place.

The video shows the making of some good old ice-cream rolls but with a very interesting and a bit unnecessary twist. There are some idlis involved in the making of this ice-cream And many people who have watched this video have found this fact quite difficult to digest. Pun intended. After dosa ice-cream, this is the next food invention that has been going viral on social media.

The video comes with a descriptive caption that reads, “Idli ice cream. Time to introduce world with another dynamic. Mujhe maaf karna dosto. Location: near hunger strike Amar colony , Lajpat Nagar. (just because the guy has told everyone that he can make dosa ice cream) we are now telling the location.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop questioning why this idli ice-cream even exists. It has also received more than 1.8 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “No creativity seriously. Just mix up whatever comes to mind.” “Hard no,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Please leave these food items alone. They have been curated by our ancestors with a lot of health benefits. Don’t exploit food.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to give this idli ice-cream a shot?