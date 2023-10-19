‘If irony had a face’: Man’s placard during Ind vs Ban match goes viral

A man decided to watch the Ind vs Ban match live in the stadium. Instead of taking a day off from work, he chose to work from home. Since he didn’t want to be seen on TV, he held up a placard bearing a specific request for the camera person. However, fate had other plans as the camera managed to capture him. Now, a picture of him holding up the placard has been going viral on the Internet.

Man holding up a placard during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh. (Instagram/ICC)

“Busted,” wrote ICC while sharing a picture of a man holding up a placard on Instagram. The picture shows the man holding up a placard that read, “Don’t show me on camera. My boss thinks I am working from home.”

Take a look at the picture shared by ICC below:

The picture was shared an hour ago on Instagram. It has since garnered substantial attention and received over a lakh likes. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this pic:

“Handwriting,” wrote an individual praising the handwriting.

Another expressed, “Pakde gaye [you got caught].”

“Arey this is what he didn’t want,” shared a third.

A fourth joked, “Fun fact - boss also follow ICC.”

“Khatam, Tata, Bye Bye,” joined in a fifth.

A sixth commented, “If irony had a face.”

“Cameraman had one job,” remarked a seventh.

India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023:

India and Bangladesh are playing against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 256 runs for team India. It would be interesting to see if India emerges victorious and continues their winning streak. Bangladesh has won one match out of four in World Cup encounters against India.

