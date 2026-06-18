‘If you leave, we’ll fire your coworker’: Employee’s claim exposes toxic workplace culture

A Reddit post has gone viral after an employee shared an unsettling experience about their workplace, claiming they were told their resignation could cost a coworker their job. The user explained in the post that this was not a one time comment but something they had heard over the years from different managers.

Reddit post highlights concerns over toxic workplace behaviour. (Unsplash)

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The caption of the post read, “My employer told me if I leave they will fire one of my coworkers. Over the past five years, three different leaders at my workplace have told me that if I were to step down, then a specific coworker would be let go. Until recently, I was happy with my job, so I did not think much about it. Now I am thinking of leaving because of how dysfunctional the place has become, and it is hard not to factor this into my decision making. This person is genuinely good at their job and I know they would be devastated to lose it.

We are the only two employees who live out of state, so I assume this has something to do with taxes. But according to a past supervisor, their plan applied only if I quit. If the other person quit, they would not get rid of me. I am tempted to ask current leadership about this directly, but I would rather they do not realise that I am considering leaving. Is this just a toxic workplace, or could this be reported to the department of labour or anything along those lines?”

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Internet calls it toxic and manipulative

One user wrote, “Give the employee a heads up and leave.” Another comment said, “I am almost certain this is illegal in the States. It is literally blackmail.”

However, some users pointed out that under at will employment rules, employers can terminate staff for almost any reason, as long as it does not violate protected categories or whistleblower laws.

Others criticised the company’s approach, with one user saying, “Amazing how many employers believe they can get any meaningful performance out of employees by treating them as literal hostages.”

Several also urged the employee not to stay in such an environment. One comment read, “Get out now. If they will do it to another coworker, they will do it to you. Leave and leave loudly.”

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Another user suggested practical steps, saying, “They are just guilt tripping you so they do not have to backfill the role. You are not responsible for their staffing mess.”