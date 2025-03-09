If you solve this tricky age puzzle in 10 seconds your IQ is truly off the charts

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who love a mental challenge. Whether they involve tricky maths problems, age-related riddles, or optical illusions, these puzzles have one thing in common—they always keep our brains engaged and puzzled. A brain teaser shared on X baffled users with a tricky age riddle,(X/@brainyquiz)

If you enjoy solving such mind-bending puzzles, we have a fresh challenge for you!

This age riddle is stumping the internet

A tricky brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the popular account Brainy Quiz, has left many scratching their heads. The puzzle reads:

"When I was 22 years old, my sister was half my age. Now I am 50 years old—what is my sister’s age?"

At first glance, the question may seem simple, but many people get confused when trying to calculate the correct answer. The trick lies in understanding the relationship between the siblings' ages rather than overcomplicating the maths.

Check out the puzzle here:

A maths challenge that left users scratching their heads

Another mathematical puzzle shared by Brainy Quiz earlier had social media users putting their problem-solving skills to the test. The puzzle reads:

"X + X = 60, Y + Y = 20, Z + Z = 4, X + (Y ÷ Z) = ?"

The challenge here is not just basic arithmetic but understanding the correct order of operations. Many users attempted the puzzle but ended up with different answers, leading to an engaging debate in the comments.

Why the internet loves brain teasers

Brain teasers are more than just fun—they help improve cognitive skills, boost problem-solving abilities, and keep our minds sharp. Social media platforms have made them even more popular, as users love competing with friends and proving their intelligence online.

So, do you have the answer to these puzzles?