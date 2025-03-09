Menu Explore
Chinese man pricked by left-behind needle on flight suffers depression, demands compensation

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 09, 2025 12:05 PM IST

A Chinese man sought compensation after a needle prick on a flight led to depression.

A Chinese man is seeking 130,000 yuan (US$18,000) in compensation from China Southern Airlines after being pricked by a syringe needle on a flight, claiming the incident has left him with severe emotional distress and depression.

A man in China suffered depression after being pricked by a needle on a flight and sought compensation for medical costs and emotional distress.(Representational image/Pixabay)
Needle prick incident

According to mainland China media outlet Jimu News, as reported by SCMP, the passenger, identified as Fu, was retrieving his phone from the seat pocket when he felt a sharp sting in his finger. He discovered that he had been pricked by a syringe needle, which he suspected was from an insulin injection.

Flight attendants disinfected his finger and reported the incident. Investigations later revealed that the needle had been left behind by a passenger on a previous flight. After landing, the airline offered Fu 1,800 yuan (US$250) as a ticket refund and an additional 1,000 yuan as compensation, but he rejected the offer, deeming it insufficient.

Fear of infection and emotional distress

Fu sought multiple hospital visits for infectious disease testing and claimed he suffered from insomnia due to excessive anxiety.

“The doctor told me infections have a latent period, so I need several checks over the next six months,” Fu said.

On February 10, he was diagnosed with moderate depression at Sichuan Modern Hospital. While his test results so far have shown no signs of infection, the uncertainty has taken a toll on his mental health.

Legal battle and Airline’s response

Fu repeatedly urged China Southern Airlines to investigate the health status of the passenger who left the needle behind, but the airline refused, citing privacy concerns. As a result, he filed a lawsuit demanding 130,000 yuan for medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress.

As per a report by SCMP, China Southern Airlines issued a public apology, stating: “We have strengthened cleaning and inspection procedures to ensure passenger safety.” On March 1, Fu confirmed that the airline had personally apologised and agreed to cover his medical and psychiatric treatment costs.

The airline also committed to covering future medical expenses related to the incident. Meanwhile, the passenger responsible for leaving the needle behind has been identified and cleared of any infectious diseases, though the reason for bringing the needle on board remains undisclosed.

See More
