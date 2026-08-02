'If you went to IIT and your son also had to go to IIT, you have failed': Techie's take on IIT legacy sparks discussion

A thought-provoking post about the purpose of an IIT education has gone viral on X, triggering a discussion about what success should look like across generations.

The X user argued that IIT should be a one-generation "escape ladder" rather than a family legacy. (X/@iitdelhi)

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In the post, Akash Sampurnanand Panday shared a remark he said he heard during an IIT alumni meet that challenged the idea of making admission to the prestigious engineering institutes a family tradition. "'If you went to IIT, and then your son also had to go to IIT, you have failed' - heard this at an alumni meet," he wrote.

Expanding on the idea, Panday argued that IIT should serve as a one-time "escape ladder" that helps families move up the social and economic ladder, rather than becoming a recurring milestone for future generations. "IIT launches a guy once, and his entire next generation reaches escape velocity. The 1985 IIT graduate's kids go to Stanford or Harvard, not Kanpur or Kharagpur," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with elite American universities, he added, "Harvard compounds families. Third-generation admits, names on buildings, legacy as the ultimate flex." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with elite American universities, he added, "Harvard compounds families. Third-generation admits, names on buildings, legacy as the ultimate flex." {{/usCountry}}

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"Vicious, but the logic holds. IIT is a cut-throat escape ladder for families to jump their social class. If your kid still needs the ladder, your escape didn't stick. It might be the only elite institution where legacy is a quiet embarrassment," he wrote.

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(Also Read: 'Don't let a 4-year degree dictate a 40-year career': IIT graduate's career advice divides internet)

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained traction, with users offering contrasting views on whether elite institutions should be stepping stones for one generation or enduring family legacies.

One user wrote, "This is absolutely pathetic and show how IITs have failed and how India has failed. We need to create elite cities and elite universities which are cherished for generations. The elite in India must learn how to build them in India as their home and destiny."

Another agreed with the sentiment behind the post, commenting, "The real success is making IIT optional for the next generation, not turning it into a family tradition."

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A third user defended the IIT admission system, saying, "Bcz IIT values merits, and not money? And connections. You have to clear JEE to demonstrate your potential for engineering. But you can get into Stanford or Harvard probably, if you are decently talented and son of a business magnate or politician. Love IIT's for meritocracy."

One user even questioned the country's fixation on the IIT brand. "There are other good engineering colleges in the country too, i dont understand this obsession , india will progress only when everyone is given a chance to opportunities," the user wrote.