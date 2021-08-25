IFS officer posts video of baby cobras, calls them ‘cute’. Post sparks mixed reactions

A video showcasing cobra babies has now created a chatter online. While sharing the video, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan addressed the baby reptiles as “cute.” His caption has now sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

“These cute cobras. Eggs were rescued by our volunteer and after 50 days they are out. Released in wild!!” reads the caption Kaswan shared along with the post. The video shows the baby cobras kept inside a container. If you are someone who has ophidiophobia, then it is better for you to avoid the video.

The video was shared a day ago on August 24. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 34,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated over 2,200 likes. Many wrote that the video is fascinating but they shared that they don’t agree it is cute.

“It is good that we rescued them....but no way they are cute...Scary,” expressed a Twitter user. “Well did you just said "Cute" cobras.... 2 years back my family went to Sundarbans in West Bengal… and my Ma came back home with those "cute" things in her bag without knowing.... Nothing happened but she hates snake more than me now,” shared another.

A few, however, agreed with Kaswan. Just like this individual who wrote, “Cute babies.” Expressing the same notion, another wrote “Cute and very dangerous, kudos to your team sir keep doing good work.”

Many asked about the kind of the snakes that are shown in the video. “They are Monocled cobra,” Kaswan also wrote while replying to his own post.

