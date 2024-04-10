IFS officer shares scary video to show what happened when a man provoked an adult gaur: ‘Aa bail mujhe maar

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share a video that shows what happened after a man provoked a gaur minding its own business. What follows next is predictable yet nonetheless scary - the animal chases the man and eventually tosses him in the air. Thankfully, the video ends with the man running away from the scene. The image, from an X video by an IFS officer, shows a man standing extremely close to a gaur. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

“In Hindi, there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person, even after warning, provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into a residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached and rescued the animal - with much difficulty though. Don’t provoke wildlife unnecessarily. It is dangerous,” Kaswan wrote as he posted the video.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 42,000 views. The share had further accumulated close to 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how X users reacted to the video of the guar:

“This is a forest official?” asked an X user. Kaswan replied, “No”.

“Unless one is absolutely out of his senses, who would want to provoke this main battle tank? It will practically crush anything in front of him,” added another.

“Very scary to watch and agree with your view,” joined a third.

“That's like 1000 kg of sheer muscle. Who in their right mind believes they can actually disturb it and get away doing it?” wondered a fourth.

“Instant lesson,” posted a fifth.

“Don’t provoke wildlife. It is dangerous,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did this video of the wild animal leave you scared, too?