 IFS officer shares scary video to show what happened when a man provoked an adult gaur: ‘Aa bail mujhe maar’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IFS officer shares scary video to show what happened when a man provoked an adult gaur: ‘Aa bail mujhe maar

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 10, 2024 01:57 PM IST

“In Hindi, there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical,” an IFS officer wrote while sharing a video of an encounter between a man and a gaur.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share a video that shows what happened after a man provoked a gaur minding its own business. What follows next is predictable yet nonetheless scary - the animal chases the man and eventually tosses him in the air. Thankfully, the video ends with the man running away from the scene.

The image, from an X video by an IFS officer, shows a man standing extremely close to a gaur. (X/@ParveenKaswan)
The image, from an X video by an IFS officer, shows a man standing extremely close to a gaur. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

Also Read: Tiger jumps out of the bushes to cross road, scares man walking alone. Watch

“In Hindi, there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person, even after warning, provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into a residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached and rescued the animal - with much difficulty though. Don’t provoke wildlife unnecessarily. It is dangerous,” Kaswan wrote as he posted the video.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 42,000 views. The share had further accumulated close to 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how X users reacted to the video of the guar:

“This is a forest official?” asked an X user. Kaswan replied, “No”.

“Unless one is absolutely out of his senses, who would want to provoke this main battle tank? It will practically crush anything in front of him,” added another.

“Very scary to watch and agree with your view,” joined a third.

Also Read: 5 chilling human and wildlife encounters that will leave you scared

“That's like 1000 kg of sheer muscle. Who in their right mind believes they can actually disturb it and get away doing it?” wondered a fourth.

“Instant lesson,” posted a fifth.

“Don’t provoke wildlife. It is dangerous,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did this video of the wild animal leave you scared, too?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / IFS officer shares scary video to show what happened when a man provoked an adult gaur: ‘Aa bail mujhe maar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On