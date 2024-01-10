5 chilling human and wildlife encounters that will leave you scared

Videos of close encounters between humans and wildlife give us a glimpse of the unpredictable nature of animals. They also serve as cautionary tales of what one should or shouldn’t do to respect wildlife and keep oneself safe from harm. We have collected five videos that show hair-raising encounters between humans and animals that will leave you shocked and terrified. The images show close encounters of wild animals with humans. (Instagram/@hindustantimes, @latestkruger)

1. Rhino charges at safari vehicle

This video shows a ‘temperamental’ rhino that charged at a tourist vehicle and ran behind it for over a kilometre. Taken from inside the car, the video shows the animal getting dangerously close to the vehicle.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2. Tiger chases tourists

A group of tourists had a lucky escape after they were chased by a tiger while taking its pictures. The incident took place at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

3. Crocodile scares people enjoying a picnic

A group of people enjoying a picnic beside a waterbody were left shocked and scared after an unexpected guest crashed their party - a crocodile. Not just that, the reptile also ran away with their cooler.

4. Safari vehicle topples while avoiding charging rhinos

“I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of an adventure sport now!” IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan wrote as he shared a video of a safari vehicle toppling while driving away from charging rhinos.

5. Tiger jumps out of bushes, scares man

A man had quite the fright while walking on an almost empty street near Jim Corbett National Park. A tiger suddenly came out of the bushes near the place where the man was. Thankfully, the big cat vanished on the other side of the road without paying attention to the man.

What are your thoughts on these videos? Which of these clips scared you the most? Have you ever had close encounter like this with a wild animal?