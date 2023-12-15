IFS officer shares tips to crack UPSC exam, says ‘even IITians are failing in CSAT’

The UPSC civil services exam is only a few months away, and many aspirants are already preparing for the exam. They are reading books and newspapers, taking classes, making notes, and attempting mock tests. IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared a few tips to help aspirants crack UPSC Prelims 2024, a qualifying exam for the Mains.

IFS officer's mantra to crack UPSC Prelims 2024 is good knowledge, logical thinking, tricks, confidence, and a bit of luck on your side.

In a series of tweets, he shared that one should start working hard now if they already haven’t to crack the ‘most unpredictable and difficult stage’ of the UPSC exam.

In his subsequent tweets, he underscored that tricks which play an important role in this exam only work if the aspirants have a clear understanding of the basics.

The officer then shared tips on passing the CSAT qualifying paper, which ‘even IITians are failing in’. He said that one needs to solve all the CSAT PYQs not just once but twice.

He further advised aspirants to take mock tests, make notes, develop their own strategies, and focus on revision.

In his concluding tweet, the IFS officer shared the mantra for success in the Prelims exam. He stated, “Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + Luck.”

