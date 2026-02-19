IIT Bombay alum stunned by ₹4 lakh UKG fees: ‘My fees for 4 years was half that’

Rising education costs have come under the spotlight after a founder compared UKG fees in Mumbai with what he paid for his engineering degree at one of India's top engineering colleges. Bhatnagar contrasted the fees with his own, saying his IIT Bombay fees were half that for all four years. (Unplash/Representational Image)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Aviral Bhatnagar shared that his cousin told him her daughter’s UKG fees were crossing ₹4 lakh a year in Mumbai.

Bhatnagar contrasted the fees with his own, saying his fees at IIT Bombay were half that for the entirety of four years.

“My fees at IIT Bombay were half that for the entirety of the 4 years,” the post reads.

Bhatnagar suggested that rising education costs are not discussed as widely, despite placing pressure on families. “Education costs are the hidden inflation that no one is talking about,” he wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru man sells dosa batter before full-time job to educate daughter: ‘Quiet legend’

Rising education costs spark debate: Bhatnagar is currently the founder and managing partner of AJVC, a pre-seed fund that invests in Indian start-ups.

He studied at IIT Bombay from 2010 to 2014 and completed a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Engineering Physics.

In the post, Bhatnagar highlighted how sharply education expenses appear to have risen, at least in his comparison between UKG fees and his engineering course fees.

“Perhaps AI tutors will make it affordable again,” he adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.