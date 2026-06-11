IIT Bombay grad turns down internship offer after HR proposes 90% pay cut: 'Easiest no I've ever said'

An IIT Bombay graduate has caught the internet’s attention after claiming that a recruiter offered him an internship paying just one-tenth of his current salary despite the role involving the same work he was already doing. In a post on X, Soham Nayak recalled receiving a call from an HR representative while he was searching for a new job. The IITian said he rejected the offer immediately despite being unemployed for more than 2 weeks. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In the post, Nayak said that the recruiter first asked about his current salary. After he disclosed the figure, he said that the HR representative proposed a 3-6 month internship period before offering a full-time position.

“Got a call from an HR yesterday. He asked my current salary. I told him. Then he offered me a ‘3-6 month internship period’ before the actual job. At 1/10th of the pay I just told him,” Nayak wrote.

The IIT graduate said that the proposal was particularly surprising because it was not a junior position or a role requiring a different skill set. “Not a junior role. Not a different stack. The same work I ship every day, relabeled as an internship so it costs 90% less,” he wrote.

Nayak said he rejected the offer immediately despite being unemployed for more than 2 weeks. “I said no before he finished the sentence. 16 days from unemployment, money tight, and I still think it’s the easiest no I’ve ever said,” he wrote.

Explaining his decision, he added, “Because the moment you accept a tenth of your value, that becomes your value.” He concluded the post by asking others whether he had made the right choice or whether difficult job markets eventually force people to lower their expectations.

HT.com has reached out to Soham Nayak. The article will be updated once a response is received.