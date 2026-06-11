‘Mujhe nahi mili naukri 😭’: Sarthak Sidhant denies reports of IIT Kanpur job offer after CBSE OSM row

Sarthak Sidhant has clarified that, contrary to certain media reports, he has not been hired by IIT Kanpur. Sidhant, a Class 12 student from Ranchi, Jharkhand, had gained fame for raising concerns about the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) tendering process. Sarthak Sidhant, 18, has clarified that he was not hired by IIT Kanpur (X/@rahulgandhi)

In a post shared on X, the 18-year-old clarified that IIT Kanpur has not hired him. The confusion stemmed from the fact that IIT Kanpur has hired another CBSE Class 12 graduate.

Nisarga Adhikary, who shared a blog post detailing vulnerabilities in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s on-screen portal, has been appointed Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and threat intelligence engineer at IIT Kanpur’s technology innovation hub C3iHub.

Sarthak Sidhant’s clarified Sarthak, 18, posted a clarification on X about incorrect reports linking him with a job at IIT Kanpur.

He responded to a post from Pankaj Jha, political editor at The Lallantop, who had written: “Sarthak Siddhant had exposed the irregularities in CBSE's OSM on-screen marking. Age just 17 years. He had laid bare the claims of CBSE. Now, IIT Kanpur's Director Manindra Agrawal has offered him a job at his institution.”

“This is not true,” said the CBSE Class 12 graduate.