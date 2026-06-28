IIT Delhi graduate turned down 35 LPA job at Japanese firm to become IPS officer: 'Self-belief can do wonders'

Turning down a ₹35 LPA job offer isn't a decision many engineering graduates would make. But an IIT Delhi graduate did just that to pursue his dream of joining the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Archit Chandak cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt. (LinkedIn/Archit Chandak)

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Archit Chandak's journey from rejecting a lucrative offer from a Japanese company to clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt is going viral on social media, inspiring many. Taking to X, user Vikas Alwys brought attention to Chandak's journey.

According to the post, Chandak, a native of Nagpur, excelled academically from an early age. In 2012, he topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in his city and secured admission to IIT Delhi, where he pursued a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

After graduating in 2016, Chandak allegedly received a ₹35 LPA offer from a Japanese company. However, he chose to reject the lucrative offer and prepare for the UPSC Civil Examination instead.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2018, Chandak cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 184. This success marked the beginning of his career in the Indian Police Service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2018, Chandak cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 184. This success marked the beginning of his career in the Indian Police Service. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the X post, Chandak initially served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nagpur and is currently serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Akola, Maharashtra.

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Reflecting on Chandak's decision, the X user concluded the post saying, "I want to say that life should always be in our control. See how confident he was that he could reject a ₹35 LPA job offer and prepare for something completely from scratch. Self-belief can do wonders."

Social media reactions

The post drew praise from several social media users, many of whom said that Chandak's journey showed the importance of purpose over pay.

One user wrote, "Success often comes from aligning your career with your purpose, not just chasing the highest salary."

"It wasn't just self-belief. It was also a willingness to take a calculated risk for a goal he truly believed in," commented another.

"An absolute masterclass in backing yourself. It takes incredible clarity to walk away from financial comfort to pursue true public service. Truly inspiring," wrote a third user.

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"Inspiring! Rejecting ₹35 LPA for public service shows true self-belief and purpose. Archit Chandak's story motivates us all," said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)