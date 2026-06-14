IIT Delhi student chooses 20 LPA pre-placement offer over higher packages to prepare for UPSC, sparks discussion

For many engineering students, landing a high-paying job at a top MNC is a dream come true. However, an IIT Delhi student has sparked a discussion online after allegedly choosing a ₹20 LPA offer for a different reason - to save money and eventually pursue UPSC full-time.

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, triggering mixed reactions. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discussion began after X user Srajan, a 20-year-old engineering student, shared details of a conversation with a friend from IIT Delhi who had secured an internship at a major multinational company and was expected to receive a pre-placement offer (PPO) worth around ₹20 lakh per annum.

“One of my friends from IIT D has cracked an internship at a big MNC. The PPO should be around ₹20 LPA. We were talking, and I asked him whether he was going to take it or look for something bigger, since he probably won't be eligible for campus placements afterwards,” Srajan wrote.

The 20-year-old said that the IITian does not plan to pursue higher-paying opportunities despite being capable of securing them. Instead, he plans to accept the job, work for 3 years, build a financial cushion and then quit to focus on preparing for the UPSC examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Bro said he'll take it because the workload is much lighter, and he's already started preparing for UPSC. The plan is to work for 3 years, save enough money, and then leave completely,” Srajan wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bro said he'll take it because the workload is much lighter, and he's already started preparing for UPSC. The plan is to work for 3 years, save enough money, and then leave completely,” Srajan wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He concluded the post, expressing confidence in his friend’s abilities, writing, “I know he’ll crack it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: IIT Bombay grad turns down internship offer after HR proposes 90% pay cut: 'Easiest no I've ever said')

What did social media say?

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, triggering mixed reactions. While some users questioned the certainty of success in the UPSC examination, others warned against overconfidence.

One user wrote, “AIR 10 in IITJEE took 3 attempts to crack UPSC while a B.A graduate from Delhi University cracks it in first attempt. Nothing is sure when it's UPSC.”

“Waste of talent and a loss to MNC as well. UPSC prep guys are the worst performers in private sector. During working hours, have seen many scrolling news and books,” commented another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Boy, there is nothing like "i know he will crack it" in UPSC. Actually UPSC works precisely in breaking this same ego bit by bit, year by year,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)