IIT Kharagpur professor invites students to his birthday party, internet envious

An IIT Kharagpur student left the internet surprised—and a little envious—after sharing a video of a professor’s birthday celebration with his class. A video of Professor Aurobinda Routray cutting a cake with his students and treating them to lunch went viral online, sparking a wave of reactions.

IIT professor celebrates with students

An IIT professor's birthday party with students won hearts online

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The video was shared on Instagram yesterday by an account called @unseen_iit. In the clip, the IIT Kharagpur professor was seen cutting a chocolate cake as students clapped for him.

The video then cuts to visuals of the snacks that were served to all guests, including pasta, ice cream, rice, pooris, several types of curries and dal. Students were seen enjoying the lunch in a large garden, with the professor himself serving them and bringing them cutlery.

(Also read: From chairs to umbrellas: IIT Bombay students get creative on ‘no bag day’. Watch)

The sweet celebration quickly went viral on Instagram as viewers praised the IIT professor for thinking of his students.

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{{^usCountry}} “Your professor invited you for his birthday,” read the on-screen caption on the video, which has collected over 1 lakh views and dozens of comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your professor invited you for his birthday,” read the on-screen caption on the video, which has collected over 1 lakh views and dozens of comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Galat department me mai as usual (I’m in the wrong department, as usual),” wrote one envious viewer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Galat department me mai as usual (I’m in the wrong department, as usual),” wrote one envious viewer. {{/usCountry}}

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“I was selected for a summer internship under him. Very friendly person, always replies on mail,” another person recalled.

“Humlogo k yaha teachers day me v sir log kuch nehi khilate ...sath me bolte he budget nehi he (Our teachers don’t even feed us on teacher’s day. And they say they don’t have the budget),” a third person posted under the clip.

“Happy Birthday to Routray Sir,” a comment said.

More about IIT Kharagpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious engineering colleges. It is the first of the IITs to be established and is recognized as an Institute of National Importance.

Founded in 1951, IIT Kharagpur is known for its strong focus on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The campus is spread over 2,100 acres, making it the largest IIT in terms of size.

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IIT Kharagpur is fully residential, providing on-campus housing facilities to its students, research scholars, faculty members and many of its staff members too. Students live in hostels, while the faculty housing features a mix of bungalows and flats.

(Also read: IIT professor praises non-IIT intern’s dedication, offers ₹20K stipend and full-time role: ‘I enjoy working with…’)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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