IITian looking for office space slams co-working company’s attitude: ‘Questions to judge you’

The founder of WeekendInvesting has slammed a co-working space in Gurgaon for their high-handed attitude in dealing with potential customers. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Alok Jain said he was inquiring for some additional office space at a popular co-working space but was put off by the attitude of the person who spoke to him. A co-working space in Gurgaon faced flak for its high-handed way of dealing with potential customers.

Jain said he felt judged by the thousands of questions that the salesperson asked him. These questions included the location of his current office, strength of his workforce, his own position within the company etc.

“The sales guy was just like the typical Mercedes or a Land Rover showroom attitude... hazaar questions to judge you,” Jain, an IIT alumnus, wrote in his X post.

About the questions he was asked, the veteran investor wrote: “Where is your current office, how large is your team, are you moving your office ..our prices are XX per seat.. are you sure .. are you the decision maker what is your position etc etc.”

Jain was evidently displeased with the treatment as he wondered why brands forgot common etiquette on gaining a name.

“I don't know what happens to brands...as soon as they grow big, customer courtesy becomes meaningless for them!!” he wrote, concluding his “rant.”

In the comments section, a few people suggested that the co-working space wanted to maintain exclusivity. Jain responded saying that is understandable, but the attitude of questioning was not. “I was in the mood to spend, not anymore,” he wrote.

The founder of WeekendInvesting also criticised the co-working space for having an unclear pricing strategy.

“Completely echo your thoughts. I used to be a regular user of their meeting room, but in last few years, their sales folks has become too much arrogant,” an X user said in the comments section.