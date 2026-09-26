‘I’ll never forget’: Foreigner recalls giving Indian rickshaw driver 2,000 after he refused fare

A foreign woman’s interaction with a rickshaw driver in India has stayed with her long after the ride ended. She recently shared a video recalling how the driver refused to ask for payment, leading her to surprise him with a ₹2,000 tip. A year later, she said she still remembers his reaction and hopes to find the driver again.

Woman recalls rickshaw ride in India

Woman recalls her kind interaction with an Indian rickshaw driver. (Instagram/@givingjoyfully_25)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared by Instagram user givingjoyfully_25. In the caption, she wrote, “While I was in India, I met this kind rickshaw driver. When it came time to pay, he told me I didn’t need to, so I surprised him with a tip instead. His reaction was something I’ll never forget.”

“That was a year ago, and I still wonder where he is today and how he’s doing. I would love to find him again. Can we find him? If you recognise him or know someone who might, please share this video or send me a DM,” she added.

(Also Read: ‘I became a millionaire in America on H-1B’: NRI reveals roadmap to net worth)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, the woman can be heard asking the driver if he is sure she does not need to pay. When he says, “Don’t worry,” she asks another person nearby to thank him for his kindness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the woman can be heard asking the driver if he is sure she does not need to pay. When he says, “Don’t worry,” she asks another person nearby to thank him for his kindness. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She then decides to give him ₹2,000 as a gift. “Tell him I’m going to do something nice for him. I’m going to give him ₹2,000,” she says.

As she hands over the money, the driver repeatedly thanks her. She then asks about his family and learns that he has four children, one son and three daughters.

“Is it helpful for you?” she asks.

“Thank you, ma’am. Thank you,” he replies.

“You’re welcome. Bless you. Have a good day,” she tells him before leaving.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Watch the full video below:

Internet reacts

The interaction has received several emotional reactions online, with many users focusing on the kindness shared between the two.

“Kindness always, always, always wins,” one user wrote.

“Sending love from India,” another commented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“God bless you, sister,” a third user said.

“India is wonderful,” another person wrote.

One user highlighted the driver’s reaction, commenting, “You know when you see a good heart. His smile tells everything.”

Another wrote, “These kinds of videos make me realise that whatever you send out comes back to you. So sweet. The context is not about the amount she gave. It’s about the beauty of ‘do good, have good’.”

(Also Read: Woman compares Bengaluru vs Gurgaon work culture: ‘You need a proper dress code’)

“This is our incredible India. Welcome to India,” another user commented.

“Am happy for uncle,” one person wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user praised the woman, saying, “You have done a great job, madam. You will reap the rewards of your good deeds one day. Much love to you from Israel.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)